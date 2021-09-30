-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million.

IO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 968,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,579,057.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 377,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,220. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

