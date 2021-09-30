$0.34 EPS Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $66.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6,699.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

