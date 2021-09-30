-$0.40 EPS Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The Lovesac posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,823 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Lovesac by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $7,316,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

LOVE traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.09. 344,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

