$0.57 EPS Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.50. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NUVA opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,110.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 10.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.