$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.48.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,395. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.76.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

