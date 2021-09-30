$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,125,000 after purchasing an additional 782,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

AXTA traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

