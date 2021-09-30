$1.18 EPS Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.22. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DORM stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.67. 73,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.95. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dorman Products by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

