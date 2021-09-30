$1.61 EPS Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.61. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDEX stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.52. 8,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,852. IDEX has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,469,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.