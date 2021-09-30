$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. PerkinElmer posted earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

PKI stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $173.29. 782,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average of $155.48. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.94 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.