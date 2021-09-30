$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $933.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.53.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLT traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.11. 2,415,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $125.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

