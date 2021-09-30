$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Ally Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 118,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,971. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

