$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,162,000 after buying an additional 156,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 79.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 637,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.36. The company had a trading volume of 987,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average of $159.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

