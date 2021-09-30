1,000 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $104.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.96 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

