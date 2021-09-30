1,000 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $2,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

