1,100,000 Shares in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Bought by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. Trilogy Metals makes up about 0.6% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMQ. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TMQ stock remained flat at $$1.76 on Thursday. 155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,686. The firm has a market cap of $254.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.50. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.