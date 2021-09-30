11,377 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $276.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

