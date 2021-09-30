$116.42 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report $116.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.04 million and the highest is $116.80 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $490.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on FORR. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FORR traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,723. The stock has a market cap of $960.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85.

In other news, Director Neil Bradford purchased 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

