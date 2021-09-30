$12.74 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $12.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $13.29 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $51.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.05 million, with estimates ranging from $52.25 million to $57.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCC. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $119,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 38.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 115.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.17 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $219.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

