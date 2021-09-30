1,218 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.21. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $131.32 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

