$127.50 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce $127.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.10 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $127.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $511.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $12.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $578.40. 316,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,336. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.83. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.44.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 270.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

