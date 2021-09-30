134,878 Shares in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.00% of AutoWeb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoWeb by 107.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

