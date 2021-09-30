$15.48 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post $15.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $84.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 million to $87.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.61 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $145.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,182,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 278,813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $351.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.08. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

