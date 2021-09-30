1,710 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

NYSE W opened at $270.85 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.