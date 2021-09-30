1,817 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Purchased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Honeywell International makes up about 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $212.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.