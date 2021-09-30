$187.60 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report $187.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.20 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $141.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $745.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unifi by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFI traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 71,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,947. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $406.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.82. Unifi has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

