191 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 191 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2,665.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,888 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $339.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $957.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $932,092,822. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

