$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.59. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $16.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $54.64. 3,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

