$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

R opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ryder System by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.