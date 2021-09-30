$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to announce $2.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Assurant also posted sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $9.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 35.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $118.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

