209,412 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,735 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 400,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter.

FXI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,944,168. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

