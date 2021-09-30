22,533 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after buying an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,195,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,974,000 after buying an additional 237,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 10.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,412,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,962,000 after buying an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

