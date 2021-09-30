$228.23 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post $228.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.60 million and the highest is $232.00 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $193.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $883.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.56 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $965.63 million, with estimates ranging from $949.95 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADUS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ADUS traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.75. 74,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,919. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.54. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 104,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,579,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

