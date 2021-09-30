2,695 Shares in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PID opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.