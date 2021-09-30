$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,217. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

