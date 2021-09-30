$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the lowest is $2.97 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.03. 413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.38. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $51,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.