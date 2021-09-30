$35.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $35.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.40 billion to $35.74 billion. Anthem reported sales of $30.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.52 billion to $138.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $151.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.18 billion to $153.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Anthem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $16.00 on Friday, reaching $372.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,573. Anthem has a 1 year low of $264.44 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

