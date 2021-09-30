41,142 Shares in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Acquired by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

