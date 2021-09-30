$456.71 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce $456.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $462.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.00 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $426.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $5,575,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,151 shares of company stock worth $74,325,926. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $585.30. 153,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $671.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $574.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.41. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

