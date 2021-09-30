460 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in iRobot by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

