$479.10 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report $479.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.70 million and the lowest is $453.57 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $460.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $233,000.

MD stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

