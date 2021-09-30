$517.94 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report $517.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.09 million and the highest is $521.10 million. Etsy posted sales of $451.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $205.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.29. Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,426. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

