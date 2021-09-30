56,349 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

