6,674 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 1,685.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 754,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 461,937 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,583. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

