6,749 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,953,000 after purchasing an additional 173,484 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $270.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $279.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

