7,229 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $74.96 on Thursday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 624.67 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $753,031.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,684.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,929 shares of company stock worth $5,583,676. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

