$82.88 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report $82.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.03 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $345.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $325.89 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HMST stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $52.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

