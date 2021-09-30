8,480 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Relx by 38.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 31.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 693.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 479,318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Relx by 295.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.3351 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

