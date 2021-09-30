86,250 Shares in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVI. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in Retail Value during the first quarter worth about $22,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Retail Value by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 602,196 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Retail Value during the first quarter worth about $10,182,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Retail Value during the first quarter worth about $9,529,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Retail Value during the second quarter worth about $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.21. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,156. The company has a market capitalization of $553.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Retail Value Company Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

