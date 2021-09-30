89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

89bio stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in 89bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.