9,217 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. American Electric Power comprises approximately 3.7% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $43,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.63. 75,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,977. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

